A big first inning off of Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani gave the Philadelphia Phillies an early 3-0 lead in Game 1 of their NL Division Series matchup. A two-run triple from catcher J.T. Realmuto, followed minutes later by a sacrifice fly from outfielder Harrison Bader, gave the Phillies their current advantage. MLB's official X, formerly Twitter, account, posted the three-bagger from Realmuto that opened up the scoring.

“TWO-RUN TRIPLE FOR J.T. REALMUTO!” exclaimed the league's official page. “THE @PHILLIES STRIKE FIRST!”

Now the Phillies are down 5-3. Since their first-inning outburst, the Dodgers have mostly silenced their bats. Ohtani rebounded from his rough initial frame, only allowing one more hit in addition to hitting Bader. The Japanese superstar's nine strikeouts showed that once he's locked in, very few starters can match his prowess. Can the Philadelphia bats wake up and spur the Phillies to a Game 1 victory?

Phillies look to come from behind, capture NLDS Game 1

Realmuto drove in third baseman Alec Bohm and left fielder Brandon Marsh with the first-inning triple. The long-time Phillies catcher was, in turn, driven in by Bader's sacrifice fly. Since then, only second baseman Bryson Stott has notched a hit. Now that Ohtani is finished on the mound for Game 1, Philadelphia will need to attack the Dodgers' bullpen. They've done it successfully before, most notably in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Will the hometown fans be just as loud as they were before and during Realmuto's big hit at the beginning of the evening? Jomboy Media shared the initial post from X user @_mlbfits.

Phillies crowd was chanting “SHOHEI” before erupting on JT Realmuto’s two-run triple! (via @_mlbfits) pic.twitter.com/PgwThYRxXD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 4, 2025

“Phillies crowd was chanting ‘SHOHEI' before erupting on JT Realmuto’s two-run triple!” posted the baseball-focused media account.

For as loud as the Phillies crowd got with Realmuto's triple, they've been taken out of the game by an experienced Dodgers team. Despite their inconsistency this season, Los Angeles once again won the NL West. They've returned all the major contributors from last season's World Series win. If Philadelphia hopes to avoid another postseason collapse, a comeback victory in front of its home crowd in Game 1 would be a big boon. Can Realmuto and/or Bader produce another key at-bat in an unlikely Saturday win?