After acquiring him in a trade with the Miami Marlins, starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo went on to have a standout debut for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025. Now, both sides know exactly how much the left-hander will be making come 2026.

The Phillies and Luzardo have agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract, avoiding arbitration, via Ari Alexander of 7News. He is slated to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

Another strong performance will have the Phillies hoping Luzardo stays much longer than just two seasons. But at the same time, it would only make the left-hander more coveted on the open market.

Over his first 32 starts with Philadelphia, Luzardo pitched to a 3.92 ERA and a career-high 216 strikeouts compared to 57 walks. Through the lefty's entire seven-year tenure in the big leagues, he holds a 4.19 ERA and a 775/237 K/BB ratio.

Entering the 2026 season, Luzardo will be re-joining a rotation that features names such as Christopher Sanchez and Aaron Nola. Zach Wheeler's eventual return will only make the Phillies scarier. But if the team loses Ranger Suarez in free agency, Luzardo will need to step up further.

Philadelphia has made the postseason the past four years, starting with a World Series appearance in 2022. But after back-to-back 3-1 National League Division Series ousters, the Phillies are trying to get over the hump.

Luzardo can't do it on his own, especially pitching once every five days. But the Phillies' commitment to him at least shows how serious they are about competing. They'll have to make a decision on his future after the season. But for 2026, Luzardo is locked in.