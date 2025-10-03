The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are set to go head-to-head in the NLDS. Both teams are legitimate World Series contenders, and there is a chance that the winner of the series will end up earning a 2025 championship later in October. Although the Dodgers-Phillies series projects to be competitive — and no one is claiming the teams are best friends — JT Realmuto took a moment to praise the NL West juggernaut on Friday.

“In my opinion, they're the epitome of what Major League should be,” Realmuto said of the Dodgers, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “They go out every year and try to win, their ownership is awesome, their front office is great. It's an organization that the other teams look up to. And I see us as the same way.”

The Phillies won the NL East during the regular season. Although the NL West was closer, the Dodgers were also able to win their division. Following LA's Wild Card series victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers and Phillies are set for what should be a memorable series.

In recent years, both teams have been consistent contenders. Realmuto believes both the Dodgers and Phillies are setting the standard for how big league ball clubs should be run. The teams are both willing to spend money in free agency and acquire players via trade. The strategy has led to success.

However, the Phillies' success has been limited to the regular season for the most part. While the Dodgers have earned two World Series championships already in the 2020's decade, the Phillies have not taken care of business in the Fall Classic since 2008.

Philadelphia is hoping to get the job done this season. First, however, they need to defeat the talented Dodgers in the NLDS.