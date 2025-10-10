The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 extra inning Game 4 NLDS loss on Thursday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat that ultimately ended their season. After the game, catcher JT Realmuto — who will be a free agent this offseason — was asked about his future with the Phillies. However, the catcher had no interest in discussing his upcoming free agency right after such a difficult loss.

“I'm not here to talk about free agency, dude,” Realmuto responded, via On Pattison. “Don't ask that question right now.”

The 34-year-old is still one of the better catchers in the sport. He will surely draw no shortage of interest from teams around the league. A three-time All-Star, Realmuto would offer stability at the catcher position for any team that signs him.

After spending the first five years of his MLB career in Miami with the Marlins, Realmuto joined the Phillies in 2019. The 2025 campaign represented his seventh season in Philadelphia, so one has to imagine that signing elsewhere would be a challenging decision.

Nevertheless, Realmuto will surely consider all of his offers this offseason. Following such a competitive Phillies-Dodgers series, though, he clearly doesn't want to discuss the topic anytime soon.

“I'm thinking about losing a baseball game, that's what it feels like right now,” Realmuto added. “The last thing I'm thinking about is next year. If you want to ask me about this series or my teammates I understand that. But I haven't thought about next year yet.”

Despite the difficult ending to the season, the veteran backstop still has a bright future in MLB. JT Realmuto should receive a respectable contract this offseason.