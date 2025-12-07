The Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2025 offseason with a clear mandate to solidify their rotation behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. While the return of Andrew Painter offers immense promise, the departure of key veteran arms has left the back end of the staff vulnerable to injuries and inconsistency.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has never shied away from acquiring premium talent, and Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore fits the exact profile the Phillies covet. Gore is coming off a 2025 All-Star campaign where he finally showcased the dominance scouts predicted for him as a top prospect.

However, the cost will be significant given Gore’s age and his two remaining years of team control through the 2027 season. The Nationals are rebuilding under new leadership and are looking to maximize the return on their current assets to fuel their next contending window.

Here is the perfect trade offer the Phillies should present to Washington:

Washington receives:

OF Justin Crawford

RHP Griff McGarry

2B Aroon Escobar

Philadelphia receives:

LHP MacKenzie Gore

Why This Deal Works for Philadelphia

The acquisition of MacKenzie Gore would give the Phillies arguably the deepest rotation in the National League. A left-handed trio of Christopher Sánchez, Gore, and a healthy Painter would provide the perfect balance to the veteran right-handed dominance of Wheeler and Nola.

Gore’s ability to miss bats was on full display in the first half of 2025, and his presence would alleviate the pressure on Painter to carry a heavy workload immediately upon his return. This move essentially insulates the rotation against the inevitable attrition that occurs during a 162-game season.

Article Continues Below

Trading Justin Crawford is a painful but necessary price to pay for a controlled, All-Star caliber starting pitcher in his prime. The Phillies currently have a crowded outfield picture at the major league level, and their “win-now” window dictates prioritizing immediate impact over future potential.

By moving Crawford, they avoid dipping into their infield depth, keeping Aidan Miller to potentially take over third base in the near future. Griff McGarry remains a fascinating arm, but his path to the Phillies' major league roster has been complicated by command issues and a shift to the bullpen.

Including McGarry gives Philadelphia a chance to clear a 40-man roster spot while selling high on his raw stuff. Aroon Escobar is a solid lottery ticket who has performed well in the lower minors but is blocked by the organization’s depth up the middle.

Why Washington Accepts the Offer

For the Nationals, this trade is about acquiring a potential franchise cornerstone in center field to pair with their emerging young core. Justin Crawford possesses the elite speed and defensive upside that would perfectly complement the power-heavy profiles of James Wood and Dylan Crews.

Washington’s new front office needs to make a splash that signals a clear direction for the future, and Crawford is a dynamic talent who could be ready for the majors by late 2026. His contact-oriented approach and havoc-wreaking capability on the basepaths would bring a new dimension to the Nationals' lineup.

Griff McGarry offers the Nationals a classic “change of scenery” candidate who could pay massive dividends if their pitching development staff can harness his electric arsenal. If Washington can help him refine his control, they could unlock a high-leverage reliever or even a mid-rotation starter.

Aroon Escobar sweetens the pot as a high-upside infielder who fits the Nationals' timeline for contention perfectly. He has shown advanced bat-to-ball skills in the complex leagues and could develop into a reliable everyday player as he matures.

Trading Gore is a risk, but capitalizing on his All-Star value now allows Washington to address multiple long-term needs in a single move. This package infuses their system with athleticism and power, accelerating their rebuild significantly.