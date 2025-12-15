Quarterback Cam Ward’s highlight against the 49ers looked like something out of a video game, not a 2-12 season. With the Tennessee Titans in goal-to-go, the rookie quarterback spun out of pressure, rolled to his right, and fired back across his body to a wide-open Jeffery Simmons in the back of the end zone.

The star defensive tackle, rarely seen on offense, hauled in the touchdown to cap one of the wildest scramble-drill plays of the year. On a day when Tennessee is mostly playing for pride and development, its two franchise cornerstones were the ones making the statement.

Afterward, though, Ward made it clear he isn’t blinded by the fireworks. Asked about the offense, he boiled the problem down to one theme. “It was good except for the three-and-outs. Offensive line is doing well up front,” he said, via Terry McCormick on X. For a unit trying to grow around a No. 1 overall pick, those empty series are the real enemy.

Ward went 18-of-29 for 170 yards and two scores against San Francisco, once again avoiding back-breaking mistakes but still struggling to consistently push the ball downfield.

Tennessee moved the ball in spurts, especially when Ward extended plays or got quick rhythm throws going, yet too many drives died before they ever tested the 49ers’ defense. His comment was less criticism of the line and more an admission that the offense as a whole is failing to stay ahead of the sticks.

This is not a new tone from the rookie. After last week’s 31-29 win over the Browns, Ward admitted that “winning still hides stuff” and pointed to “a lot of flaws” the Titans need to clean up individually and as a team.

Even in victory, he stressed mindset and execution over celebration, acknowledging his own uneven stat line in that game.

For a franchise rebuilding around Ward and Simmons, that honesty might be as important as any wild touchdown.

The big plays prove the upside, but until Tennessee solves those drive-killing three-and-outs, the offense will stay stuck in flashes instead of becoming the steady threat Ward clearly believes it can be.