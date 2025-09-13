The Philadelphia Phillies are running away with the National League East and they appear to be days away from clinching the division title. It looked like the Phillies might be engaged in a tough battle with the New York Mets, but their long-time rivals have gone into a deep slump and the Phillies have an 11-game lead in the race with slightly more than two weeks to go in the regular season.

The Phillies have been riding the hot bat of designated hitter Kyle Schwarber throughout the season. Schwarber has been a dominant home run hitting machine and Phillies fans cheer wildly every time he comes to the plate at Citizens Bank Ballpark.

The slugger has bashed a league-leading 50 home runs and has driven in 123 runs with 306 total bases while slashing .242/.367/.560. He has been an imposing figure in the National League this season.

Interestingly, teammate Bryce Harper has had just an ordinary year by his standards. He has 25 home runs and 70 RBI, and he has had to surrender his dominant role on the team to Schwarber.

Harper has regularly been the Phillies leader and there have been questions about whether he is jealous of his teammate. He recently explained that he knows his time to show what he can do is coming and that jealousy is not a factor.

Harper has confidence he can come through in the postseason

Harper has enjoyed the spotlight throughout his career with the Phillies. He told Fox baseball insider Ken Rosenthal that he has full confidence in his abilities and he knows he can come through when the lights are brightest. He believes he can do that again for the Phillies in the upcoming National League playoffs.

Harper has excelled in his career in the National League Divisional Series as well as the National League Championship Series in his career. He has played in the NLDS seven times and he has bashed 11 home runs and driven in 23 runs while slashing .291/.404/.667

He has been to the NLCS twice and he has belted 4 home runs and driven in 8 runs.

Once the Phillies get to the postseason, the combination of Schwarber and Harper have a chance to be quite formidable. Both have a history of delivering big hits in the postseason, and there is little doubt that the Phillies have the ability to intimidate opponents.