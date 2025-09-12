The 2025 regular season is winding down, and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper recently expressed his honest opinion on how the campaign has progressed.

Harper told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that he is pleased with how the season has gone, even though he missed more than three weeks on the injured list with right wrist inflammation.

“I’m happy about it. Obviously, missing (time) with my wrist and coming back from that, not knowing what I was going to feel like, it’s not a year I want to have every year. But as of right now, I’ll take it,” Harper said.

“I’m just trying to have a good last three weeks and take that into the postseason. You know I love playing in the postseason, the bright lights, the bigger moments, things like that. I’m super excited for that opportunity.”

Across 119 games, Harper has hit 25 home runs, collected 70 RBIs, and earned an .852 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 91st percentile in Batting Run Value.

While the traditional marks are down from his normal production, he has remained a vital piece of the Phillies’ puzzle in terms of his approach and leadership. The 32-year-old has attempted to be the best teammate possible as the Phillies aim to return to the World Series for the first time since 2022.

“At the end of the day, I’m still me, whatever that looks like,” Harper said. “Each night I go out there and just try to be Bryce. I understand any given night can be special for me. If I can play good baseball and do my job, that’s all that matters.

“When you start making it about you or I or anything like that, things start falling apart. You don’t want that to happen. It’s a big team in here. We have a lot of fun together. We pull on that same rope together. It’s been a blast.”

The Phillies are currently 87-60 and hold the top spot in the National League East.