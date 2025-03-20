Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 All-Star starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is reportedly battling a stiff back, per ESPN. The 29-year-old will not make his next spring training start as a result, but it remains to be seen if the back concern will impact his regular season availability.

Suarez enjoyed a breakout season in 2024. He pitched to a 3.46 ERA while striking out 145 hitters across 150.2 innings pitched. The left-handed hurler's performance played an important role in the Phillies' strong campaign without question.

Suarez has spent his entire big league career in Philadelphia. He features both starting and relief experience. In recent seasons, though, Suarez has primarily worked as a starter.

The 2025 season will be especially important for Suarez, as it represents his contract year. The Phillies pitcher will earn a large contract if he pitches well during the upcoming campaign. Staying healthy will be of the utmost importance as well.

Even if Suarez does not pitch up to his potential or misses time, he will probably still earn a respectable contract given his play in past seasons. As mentioned, he was an All-Star a season ago. His 4.18 ERA in 2023 was nothing to write home about, but he turned in a quality 3.65 ERA across 29 starts in 2022. It is also worth mentioning that Suarez recorded a stellar 1.36 ERA in 39 appearances (12 starts) during the 2021 season.

Still, pitching well and staying on the field in 2025 will only help his future contract situation. Accomplishing those feats would also certainly help the Phillies. Philadelphia has found plenty of regular season success over the past few years, but they are looking to win their first World Series championship since 2008.

The Phillies feature more than enough talent to earn a Fall Classic victory. However, they will need to come through in the big moments in the postseason. Ranger Suarez will help the Phillies in October.