It looks like Philadelphia Phillies Ranger Suarez is set to make his next start on Saturday in London, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Suarez had to leave his last start in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals due to getting hit in the left hand by a comebacker. Fortunately, X-rays showed no serious injury, the swelling has gone down, and the contusion is healing well for the National League ERA leader.

Ranger Suarez back in the rotation for the Phillies

Thomson expressed confidence, saying, “I think so. Looks like it.” Initially scheduled for a bullpen session on Wednesday, the left-hander opted for a catch instead. Manager Rob Thomson mentioned that Suárez feels good, clarifying that he simply prefers to have a light bullpen session on the mound Friday.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported the positive update that Suárez is expected to start on Saturday.

Many initially speculated that he might miss a start after his recent injury, but Suárez, known for his skill and resilience, appears ready to pitch. Gelb added a caveat of “barring something unexpected,” acknowledging that circumstances could change, but the current outlook is promising for Suárez.

Ahead of the news, Taijuan Walker is set to start on Sunday, while Zack Wheeler is lined up for the Phillies' first game back in the States on Tuesday in Boston.

Thomson and Suárez consider themselves fortunate, considering the impact of the line drive that struck Suárez. Suárez mentioned that the ball didn't hit any bones, resulting in just a bit of swelling in his thumb, which has now subsided.

Personnel report for Philadelphia

Ranger Suárez isn't just leading all qualified pitchers with a 1.70 ERA; he also topped the MLB in innings pitched per start before his recent injury. Additionally, he ranks second in the league, requiring only 14.36 pitches per inning.

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh, who left Sunday's game due to a right hamstring strain, was seen jogging on the field alongside Nick Castellanos before Wednesday's game. Thomson has stressed that Marsh's strain is mild, contrasting it with shortstop Trea Turner's left hamstring strain, which has sidelined him since May 4.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto sat out Wednesday's game following a collision with the Brewers' Oliver Dunn at home plate and a foul tip that struck him in the groin area on Tuesday. Thomson mentioned that Realmuto is “sore all over” and usually prefers not to play him for more than four consecutive days.

The Phillies are permitted to bring three players on the taxi squad to London, and on Wednesday, Thomson revealed the selections: catcher Rafael Marchán, first baseman/DH Darick Hall, and pitcher Nick Nelson. Upon the team's return from London, these players can be sent back to Triple-A without it counting as an option.

Matchup against the New York Mets

Thomson and his team are genuinely excited about the upcoming two-game series against the Mets in London. He mentioned, “I think they are, which is a good thing. There might be some teams out there that the guys don’t really care about making the trip. But I think our guys are excited.”

The Phillies, facing a team dominating the NL Central similar to their lead in the NL East, impressively allowed only two runs and secured a sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers over three games. This marks their eighth sweep of the season, with this one holding slightly more significance.