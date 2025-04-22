The Philadelphia Phillies are dominating to start the year, but Rob Thomson's rotation hasn't been whole. He and Philadelphia fans received encouraging news on one of their better arms outside of ace Zack Wheeler. Ranger Suárez will make his first Triple-A rehab start on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a back injury to rejoin Christopher Sanchez in the Phillies' pitching rotation, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Suárez hurt his back in a spring training outing against the New York Yankees in March. He is working back towards a return to the majors, where he has yet to make his first start of the season. Thanks to Wheeler's dominance and Sanchez making history early in the season, Philadelphia is excelling without him.

When he returns, though, the Phillies have one of the best five-man rotations of any team in MLB. The 29-year-old was named an All-Star last season alongside Wheeler and is almost untouchable when healthy.

While Thomson would love to have Suárez back as soon as possible, he doesn't necessarily need to rush his pitcher back. Philadelphia is treading water in the early part of the year and is currently in the middle of a series against the New York Mets that could determine the leader of the NL East.

Suárez's return means a lot for a team with big aspirations for the year. However, back injuries aren't something that can be quickly healed. He will have at least two starts in Triple-A before the Phillies revisit calling him back up to the majors.

Philadelphia boasts one of the league's best rosters from top to bottom in terms of talent. Most of the roster started the year well, including Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who spearheads the offense. Getting Ranger Suárez back is a boost, but there is no rush if the team continues to perform without him.