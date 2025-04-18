Christopher Sanchez is one of the best pitchers in the MLB, and he proved it again on Thursday against Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants. The Philadelphia Phillies ace put together an all-time performance for manager Rob Thomson.

Sanchez became the first left-handed Philadelphia pitcher to record at least 12 strikeouts in a game since Cole Hamels had 13 Ks in 2015, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Sanchez broke out as a dominant pitcher for the Phillies last season. He continues to baffle batters on the mound, and his team is undefeated with him on the mound this year.

Sanchez is showing no signs of stopping, either. He has pitched more than 24 innings in four starts, striking out 31 batters along the way.

He and Zack Wheeler form one of the best pitching duos in the big leagues. They are a big reason why the Phillies are such a balanced team on both sides of the ball.

Sanchez's performance so far this season might have been punctuated by his performance on Thursday, but he is on track for another All-Star selection.

Sanchez could get an All-Star nod this season if he sustains the form he has been showing early in the 2025 MLB campaign. So far, he has a 2-0 record to go with a 2.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

Thomson is spoiled with talent on his roster, and the Phillies have high expectations for this season.

Most importantly, the Phillies' talent on the field is translating into wins. After the New York Mets brought in Juan Soto in free agency, the NL East was picked as one of the races to watch throughout the course of the season. However, Sanchez gives Philadelphia a third top-tier pitcher to throw at their opponents.

Sanchez will look to continue his stellar pitching on April 22nd, which will be his first look at the rival Mets. Every series between the two NL East rivals is must-watch TV. However, the Phillies' newfound stud on the mound gives them an edge in the pitching game.