The Philadelphia Phillies are currently tied for first place in the National League East. When it comes to the Phillies' lineup, stars such as Bryce Harper and Trea Turner often receive most of the attention. After all, Turner is a star and Harper has been one of the best players in the game for a decade. However, one player who is making an immense impact so far in 2025 is Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber's six home runs lead the National League. He is second in the NL with a 1.150 OPS as of this story's writing. Overall, the Phillies slugger is slashing .283/.411/.739/1.150 with the aforementioned six home runs. In other words, Schwarber is tearing the cover off the baseball.

Now, Schwarber isn't exactly an overlooked player. He is a two-time All-Star who has hit 38 or more homers in a single season on four separate occasions. Yet, in a lineup that features JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott in addition to Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber is a legitimate X-factor.

Kyle Schwarber is the Phillies' X-factor

Harper is going to play at an MVP level. Turner is going to produce quality offensive numbers while stealing plenty of bases. Having a powerful left-handed bat with booming power to complement them has proven to be crucial, though.

Schwarber is playing for more than only the 2025 campaign, however. Yes, his primary focus is currently on helping the Phillies win games. Schwarber, though, is in a contract year. He is looking to play at a high level in hopes of earning a lucrative contract in MLB free agency.

Contract extension rumors have swirled around Schwarber and the Phillies, but it seems likely that the left-handed hitter will try his luck in free agency. 2025 could be Schwarber's final season in Philadelphia. Nothing is guaranteed, of course.

For now, Kyle Schwarber will continue to place his focus on smashing baseballs. The Phillies certainly won't mind that mindset.