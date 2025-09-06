When it comes to the Philadelphia Phillies, for every Kyle Schwarber, there is a Trea Turner. The shortstop is putting up some solid numbers this year.

However, his contributions have gone under the radar. Nevertheless, Turner is on pace to finish the season with some notable stats, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

Altogether, Turner is on the cusp of finishing the year with 205 hits, 49 walks, and 107 runs. In addition, he can come away with 60 extra base hits and 4o or more steals.

As of now, Turner is batting .305 with 178 hits, 14 home runs, and 68 RBIS, per Baseball Reference.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are 82-59 and are leading the New York Mets by six games in the NL East.

Turner is in his second season with the Phillies. Additionally, he is a three-time All-Star (2021, 2022, and 2024).

In 2019, he was part of the Washington Nationals team that won the World Series. Since his debut in 2014, Turner has played for the Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and now the Phillies.

Recently, Turner came through in the clutch against the Atlanta Braves with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th.

Those heroics come in the midst of a memorable season.

Trea Turner's history-making season with the Phillies

This season has been one for the ages for Turner. With the numbers he has, he could very well win the NL batting crown.

The last time a Phillies player won the batting title was Lenny Dykstra in 1993. He could also become the first Phillies player since Dykstra to lead the NL in hits.

Recently, Turner joined the likes of fellow shortstops Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor in achieving 40+ hits, 20+ runs, and 15+ RBIs in a single month in 1970.

Additionally, Turner garnered 21 hits over the course of seven games, a feat not achieved in 95 years.

Furthermore, he is in the running for NL MVP against teammate Schrawber and Shohei Ohtani.