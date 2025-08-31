The Philadelphia Phillies scored another win at the expense of the Atlanta Braves in epic fashion at Citizens Bank Park. On Saturday night, Trea Turner played the role of the hero for Philly, as he ended the game with a walk-off single in the 10th inning, giving Philadelphia a 3-2 victory.

The Phillies entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing Atlanta by a run after Braves third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr. put the visitors ahead with a single RBI in the top of the 10th inning.

Braves reliever Hunter Stratton got the ball to start the bottom of the 10th frame and immediately hit Nick Castellanos (who got pulled from the game on Friday). Bryson Stott then singled off Stratton to move Castellanos to second and ghost runner Alec Bohm to third. Atlanta pulled Stratton after that and replaced him with Dylan Dodd, who struck out Brandon Marsh before giving up the game-winning two-run single to Turner.

TREA TURNER WALKS IT OFF AND THE PHILLIES HAVE WON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1uauRMmTAQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 31, 2025

It was an exciting way for the Phillies to finish another contest in a series that preceded a frustrating three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Mets. Philadelphia vented all its frustration from that Mets series by pumelling Atlanta in the set's first game last Thursday, as the Phillies eked out a 19-4 victory. That was followed by a 2-1 win on Friday.

In the third game of the Braves series, Philadelphia's Cristopher Sanchez and Atlanta's Chris Sale engaged in a thrilling pitching duel, as both teams struggled to generate runs. Sale allowed just an earned run on three hits to go along with nine strikeouts through six innings of work, while Sanchez went seven innings long, giving up just an earned run on seven hits with eight punchouts.

With the win, the Phillies improved to 79-57, good for a six-game lead atop the National League East standings. The Mets' loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday also helped Philadelphia's cause.

Philadelphia will go for the sweep this Sunday, when the Phillies give the starting pitching duties to Jesus Luzardo, who will bring a 12-6 record and a 4.23 ERA to the game. The Braves will counter with the impressive Hurston Waldrep, who has a 4-0 record and a 0.90 ERA so far in the 2025 MLB regular season.