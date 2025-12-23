The New York Yankees find themselves in a precarious position as the 2026 offseason unfolds. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. drawing trade interest around the league, the question becomes: which team will make the move to acquire the All-Star infielder? The Philadelphia Phillies, perennial contenders in the National League East, possess the prospect depth and trade flexibility to construct a compelling offer that addresses both the Yankees' roster needs and their long-term vision.

Chisholm had a banner 2025 season, establishing career highs across nearly every statistical category. The 27-year-old posted a .242/.332/.481 slash line while muscling 31 home runs, scoring 75 runs, and driving in 80 runs. He also stole 31 bases, ranking tied for sixth in the American League. His two-way production—combining average defense with legitimate power and speed—makes him an ideal centerpiece for a contender seeking to bolster its middle infield. With just one year remaining before free agency and an arbitration projection of $11.7 million, the Yankees appear willing to listen to offers as they reshape their roster.

The Phillies represent an ideal match for Chisholm's profile. Philadelphia already committed significant resources to their offense, but the departure of any veteran infielder opens a window to address depth without sacrificing their competitive window. Chisholm's combination of power, speed, and positional flexibility would provide manager Rob Thomson additional tactical options while injecting proven All-Star production into a lineup built to compete for playoff berths annually.

The Phillies' Proposal for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Philadelphia Phillies' trade package should center around two core pieces:

Phillies Receive:

2B/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees Receive:

2B Bryson Stott

OF Justin Crawford

Why This Deal Makes Sense

Bryson Stott offers immediate big-league production at the second-base position, reducing the Yankees' offensive void at a critical infield spot. While Stott regressed in 2024—posting a .671 OPS—he remains a capable defender and offensive contributor who finished 2024 averaging over 32 stolen bases annually. At just 27 years old with cost-control through his pre-arbitration years ahead, Stott provides a legitimate big-league solution while freeing the Yankees' payroll flexibility for pitching acquisitions.

Justin Crawford represents the type of generational prospect talent the Yankees covet for their farm system. Ranked as the Phillies' third-ranked prospect, the 21-year-old outfielder posted a .325/.390/.421 slash line in Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the 2025 season. Crawford was the 17th overall selection in the 2022 draft and has demonstrated consistent bat speed, plate discipline, and elite baserunning instincts throughout his minor-league career. His combination of contact skills, speed, and athleticism aligns with modern front-office priorities.

From the Phillies' perspective, this deal makes considerable sense. Acquiring Chisholm addresses an infield depth need while providing a proven, controllable asset for the next championship window. Ceding Crawford represents the steepest cost, but a prospect-heavy package is necessary to pry a two-time All-Star away from a rival organization.

This trade framework positions both organizations to improve. The Yankees receive a future cornerstone prospect while addressing their immediate infield production void through Stott. The Phillies strengthen their roster with a legitimate All-Star talent capable of providing championship-level contributions. For rival teams seeking to reshape their rosters in December, this deal represents the blueprint for meaningful, impactful trades.