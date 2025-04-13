The Philadelphia Phillies are rumored to have a problem as the season gets going. Philadelphia is concerned about the play of closer Jordan Romano, per USA Today. Romano signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal before the season with the club.

Romano's fastball is not quite as sharp as it was just a few seasons ago. Two years ago, the closer was reaching about 96.8 miles per hour on his fastball, per the outlet. Romano is now reaching about 94 mph at best.

The new Phillies closer is also struggling to lock down runners. That is not great news for the Phillies, who are trying to return to the postseason once again.

Romano has appeared in seven games this season. He has picked up one save, while also posting a troubling 10.50 ERA. He last pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, who non-tendered him last winter.

Philadelphia is 9-5 on the season. The team is tied for first in the National League East.

The Phillies need some strong outings from Jordan Romano

Romano was seen as a huge addition for the Phillies this last offseason. Philadelphia certainly paid a pretty penny for the closer, who had several strong seasons in Toronto. In his career, Romano has posted 106 saves.

Last year though, the closer struggled. Romano finished the 2024 campaign with a 6.59 ERA. He spent a good portion of the season off the mound dealing with an injury. He appeared in just 15 games for Toronto, while picking up eight saves.

It's uncertain if that injury is still bothering Romano, but there's no doubt his fastball has lost some zip. Philadelphia is counting on him to anchor their bullpen. The club is looking to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and several other National League clubs for a pennant.

The Phillies next play the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday. Philadelphia has won six of their last 10 contests.