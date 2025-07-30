The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away. But teams are doing a bit of shopping before Thursday evening. The Philadelphia Phillies have sought a few different upgrades throughout the season. On Wednesday, they swung a deal to add to the back end of their bullpen, involving Minnesota Twins star Jhoan Duran.

Duran is headed to the Phillies in a trade, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. In return, the Twins are receiving two players. Minnesota is acquiring minor league catcher Eduardo Tait and highly-touted right-handed pitcher Mick Abel, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball at this time. Philadelphia entered play Wednesday sitting at 61-46, good for first place in the National League East. However, they are not comfortable atop this division. The New York Mets, who own a record of 62-47 entering Wednesday, are right on their heels. Philadelphia is hoping to create separation down the stretch.

How Jhoan Duran trade helps Phillies bullpen

The Phillies are playing well in 2025, and are on track for another appearance in the postseason. However, there is one glaring area of need with this team. While it has solid pieces, Philadelphia's bullpen could use a significant addition.

Entering play Wednesday, Philadelphia's bullpen has the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB. This unit also owned the eighth highest ERA, were tied for 10th in home runs allowed, and were tied for the seventh-highest opponent batting average. Something needed to give for the Phillies.

Their trade for Duran gives them a needed back-end arm. The now-former Twins star has made 49 appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen. He has pitched to a sparkling 2.03 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 16 saves to 18 walks. Duran is also under team control through the 2027 season.

The Phillies are gearing up for a long postseason run. Adding to the back end of their bullpen is a major step toward that goal. It will certainly be interesting to see how Duran performs in a Phillies uniform.