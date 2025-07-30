The MLB Trade Deadline is about 24 hours away, and one player that might end up on a different team is Athletics reliever Mason Miller. Miller is having a solid season, and his career is off to a promising start. He has a bright future ahead, and there are some playoff teams that appear to be interested in trading for him. One of those teams is the Philadelphia Phillies, but the Athletics want to make sure that they get something good in return.

One team to watch regarding a potential Mason Miller trade is the Phillies. The Athletics are looking to get young pitching in return for Mason Miller, and they have their eyes on minor leaguer Andrew Painter.

“The Athletics, in their talks for closer Mason Miller, have focused on teams with top-end young pitching,” Ken Rosenthal said in a report. “But whether they find a club to meet their price remains to be seen. Miller is under club control for four additional seasons. From the Philadelphia Phillies, the A’s asked for Andrew Painter, according to sources briefed on the discussions.”

It sounds like Miller could also end up playing for a playoff contender in the Big Apple. The New York Yankees and New York Mets are both squads to watch in the final day before the MLB Trade Deadline.

“The New York Yankees also have been involved in the talks, but are more focused on adding pitching than subtracting it,” Rosenthal continued. “The New York Mets, whose farm system includes perhaps more elite young arms than the Yankees’, are also a team in the mix. The Los Angeles Dodgers are not playing at the high end of the relief market for pitchers such as Miller and the Minnesota Twins’ Jhoan Duran, sources say.”

The Mets did just make a big addition to their bull pen with a trade shortly before the deadline. New York acquired Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, so that could take them out of the running for Mason Miller. Either way, it'll be interesting to see where The A's young arm will be when Thursday night rolls around.