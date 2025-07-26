On Saturday, Bryce Harper’s solo shot off Yankees starter Marcus Stroman wasn’t just another tally on the scoreboard — it was a significant milestone in a Hall of Fame-worthy career. With that blast, the Phillies star tied Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado for seventh place among active players with 351 career home runs, now sitting just one behind Aaron Judge.

The homer is part of a red-hot stretch for the Phillies star, who’s been on a tear lately. Over his last 10 games, Harper is batting an eye-popping .364 with nine doubles, five homers, and a 1.349 OPS. At just 32 years old, he also became the youngest active player to reach the 350-homer mark — a list that includes names like Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Freddie Freeman, and Giancarlo Stanton.

“Yeah, pretty awesome, obviously on an individual note,” Harper said postgame. “Super happy about it.”

Bryce Harper, Phillies look to take game two against Yankees

But this home run meant more than just personal accolades. It came in a moment when the Phillies are looking to re-establish their offensive identity. Harper and Kyle Schwarber went back-to-back in the first inning of their 9–8 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox earlier this week, signaling just how dangerous this lineup becomes when its biggest bats are clicking.

Schwarber, who crushed his 34th homer of the season earlier in that game, currently owns a .960 OPS — the fifth-best in all of baseball. When he and Harper are both locked in, the Phillies become a nightmare for opposing pitchers. Harper’s homer against Stroman traveled a season-best 439 feet and left his bat at 110.8 mph, also a personal 2025 high.

In a tightly contested NL playoff race, the Phillies will need their MVP to keep raking. And with Harper surging and climbing the all-time leaderboards, the timing couldn’t be better. This wasn’t just another Bryce Harper home run — it was a statement. And if history tells us anything, he’s far from done making them.