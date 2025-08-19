It was a largely inconsequential game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners. To which, former Phillies player turned analyst John Kruk, known for his hot takes, did himself one better.

In the bottom of the 4th inning with the Phillies leading 6-0, Kruk provided some in-depth analysis of all things the invention of the clock, per Jomboy Media.

“How did that person know what time it was? Kruck asked.

“How did that person know what time it was?” -John Kruk on the individual who invented the clock pic.twitter.com/8RnP2NIWCj — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 19, 2025

For the sake of reference, the clock was not invented by a singular individual. It was more of a development process dating back to Ancient Egypt and Babylon. However, Christiaan Huygens invented the pendulum clock in 1656.

In the 1750s, African American inventor Benjamin Banneker invented the first functioning clock.

Kruk played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 1989 to 1994. In 1993, he helped lead them to the World Series, where they would lose to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games—a series in which Joe Carter hit a walk-off home run in the decisive sixth game.

Along the way, Kruk became a three-time All-Star (1991, 1992, 1993). In the 1993 All-Star game, Kruk's at-bat against Randy Johnson lives on, as he avoided a wild pitch but ended up striking out to protect himself.

Altogether, Kruk batted .309, with 62 home runs, 145 doubles, and 390 RBIs in 744 games with the Phillies. At the same time, he became a fan favorite for his self-deprecation and outgoing personality.

The broadcasting style of John Kruk

Since retirement, Kruk has successfully transitioned into becoming a Phillies analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before that, he was a color commentator for ESPN.

Along the way, Kruk has lent his personality to the booth and provided some interesting takes. Recently, Kruk called Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado “selfish“ after being suspended for 80 games for violating MLB's drug policy.

Nevertheless, the fans still love his takes and his continued support of the organization. In that instance, never a broken clock.