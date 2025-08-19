The Philadelphia Phillies showed off their offensive prowess on Monday night, when they started their three-game series at home with a 12-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners, and no one in the game flexed his muscles more than superstar first baseman Bryce Harper. The two-time National League Most Valuable Player did not just hit one but two monster home runs versus the visiting Mariners at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Both home runs had big pops off Harper's bat, making it just the second time since 2015 that he had at least two home runs in the same game leave the field with an exit velocity of at least 112 mph, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Moreover, Langs noted that Harper is just the sixth player in the Statcast era to have such a game. The others are: Yordan Alvarez, Nelson Cruz, Avisail Garcia, Aaron Judge (4 times) and Giancarlo Stanton.

So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, the 32-year-old Harper is in the 73rd percentile in the big leagues in terms of average exit velocity (91.0) and 76th percentile with a 47.7 percent hard hit rate.

Additionally, the home runs that Harper punished the Mariners with each went at least 440 feet deep, marking the second time in his career that he had two such blasts in the same contest, also per Langs. Only five other players have done it since 2015, with Harper joining Yordan Alvarez, Willson Contreras, Joey Gallo and Jorge Soler. No other Phillies player had pulled off that feat in the last decade before Harper.

Harper's first home run against the Mariners came in the sixth inning, as he took the very first pitch, an 83 mph sweeper, to him by Seattle right-hander reliever Casey Legumina, to stretch Philadelphia's lead to seven runs. In the same matchup in the seventh inning, Harper took Legumina deep again for a two-run 448-foot blast that also drove Kyle Schwarber to home plate. That time around, it was an 86 mph changeup that Harper launched to deep right.

On the season, Harper his batting .262/.357/.508 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs through 97 games.

With their win, the Phillies, who are a clear World Series contender, improved to 72-53 and now have a two-game win streak going for them, as they head to the second contest of the Mariners series this Tuesday night.