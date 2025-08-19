The Philadelphia Phillies have used a hot stretch since the All-Star break to extend their division lead. Rob Thomson's crew has a 5.5 game lead in the National League East heading into Tuesday's action. Even though Philadelphia brought in Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline to address their bullpen, the team is getting even more help. Jose Alvarado's suspension is over and he is back.

Alvarado missed 80 games this season for a violation of Major League Baseball's drug policy. His absence significantly changed Thomson's bullpen strategy and led the Phillies to get aggressive on the trade market. Now, he has more than enough relievers to use against Philadelphia's opponents. The Phillies announced on their social media page that Alvarado has returned to the lineup.

“The Phillies returned LHP José Alvarado from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley (AAA) & reinstated him from the restricted list,” the team posted. “To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Nolan Hoffman was optioned to LHV & to make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Josh Walker has been DFA’d.”

Alvarado was in the middle of a good season in 2025 before his suspension. The 30-year-old makes his comeback with a 2.70 ERA and seven saves under his belt. While he won't be adding any more saves to his statistics, the reliever is one of the top setup pitchers that Thomson could deploy in close games.

As a whole, the Phillies are an intimidating team. Bryce Harper, for one, is confident in Philadelphia's chances heading into the final stretch of the regular season. However, having the team at full health heading into the playoffs gives the Phillies their best chance to make a title run.

Alvarado is not returning to a situation where he is under pressure to perform. Duran has been electric since arriving in Philadelphia, and Thomson has him as the clear closer. However, Alvarado and the Phillies' other relievers will play a key role as the season winds down. Philadelphia has its hands full as it tries to hold on to a division lead and prepare for the playoffs.