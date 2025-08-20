The Philadelphia Phillies are wasting no time setting the tone tonight at Citizens Bank Park. Kyle Schwarber stepped up to the plate in the first frame and immediately changed the game, sending a 404-foot drive into the right-center seats against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller. The swing gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead and pushes Schwarber back on top in the NL home run race.

That shot marked his 44th of the season, moving him one ahead of Shohei Ohtani. The two stars have traded spots on the leaderboard in recent weeks, but the 32-year-old's latest power surge has put the advantage back in his corner. The crowd rose to its feet as the Phillies seized the early edge.

The Talkin’ Baseball Podcast reacted instantly on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account, capturing the exact moment the left-handed slugger reclaimed the NL lead in homers.

“Kyle Schwarber blasts his 44th homer to retake the NL lead from Shohei Ohtani! @Cherry_Pins”

Kyle Schwarber blasts his 44th homer to retake the NL lead from Shohei Ohtani! @Cherry_Pins pic.twitter.com/Flwh1skKcp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 19, 2025

The buzz around the ballpark grew even louder once the numbers rolled in. MLB went to its official platform to highlight the swing was more than just a home run to give the Schwarber the NL lead. It also marked his 104th RBI of the year, tying the single-season career high he set in both 2023 and 2024.

“Kyle Schwarber's MLB-leading 104th RBI matches his career high set in 2023 and 2024!”

Kyle Schwarber's MLB-leading 104th RBI matches his career high set in 2023 and 2024! pic.twitter.com/EXjHGwQhgI — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2025

The Phillies are chasing more than just headlines tonight. Entering play at 72-53, they hold a 5.5-game cushion atop the NL East over the New York Mets, and Schwarber’s production keeps fueling their momentum. With past seasons of 46, 47, and 38 home runs, the slugger continues adding to a remarkable run of consistency.

Meanwhile, the Mariners look for a response after Schwarber’s early statement. With Cal Raleigh leading all of MLB with 47 long balls, the NL home run race between Schwarber and Ohtani is now the focal point of the night. Every swing carries weight as the Phillies aim to finish off another critical series.