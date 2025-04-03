Zack Wheeler continues to show why he's one of the most dependable arms in baseball — and why the Phillies were right to lock him down with a hefty extension this past offseason.

On Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, Wheeler delivered a masterclass in a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, striking out 10 batters over seven innings of three-hit, one-run baseball. In the process, he made franchise history, becoming the first Phillies pitcher to go 13 consecutive regular-season starts allowing two earned runs or fewer in six or more innings — the longest such streak in club history.

“It’s just Zack being Zack,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said postgame. “He’s a workhorse, and he sets the tone every time he takes the mound.”

Wheeler’s streak is the longest in MLB since Shane McClanahan did it in 2022 and places him among elite company. Only 28 pitchers in MLB history have achieved a run like this since earned runs became an official stat in 1912 — names like Roger Clemens, Tom Seaver, Randy Johnson, and Greg Maddux.

Zack Wheeler, Phillies dominant in win vs Rockies

Wheeler’s only blemish Wednesday came in the seventh, when Hunter Goodman launched a solo homer off a 2-0 sinker. That was the second straight night Goodman took a Phillies starter deep — the only two runs Colorado has scored in the series. Despite the chilly, rainy weather, Wheeler took the mound in short sleeves, seemingly unfazed.

He induced a career-high 25 whiffs in a regular-season start, topping his previous high. His pitch mix was sharp as ever, relying on his fastball to get ahead before finishing hitters with his curve, cutter, and splitter. “I try not to overthink it,” Wheeler said. “I go out there, follow my routine, and try to give us a chance to win. That’s it.”

Offensively, the Phillies got just enough done early to support their ace. Kyle Schwarber stayed hot with an opposite-field RBI double in the fourth to score Alec Bohm, then scored himself moments later on a slow roller in front of the plate by J.T. Realmuto. Aggressive baserunning caught the Rockies napping and gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead.

Trea Turner returned to the starting lineup after back spasms sidelined him earlier in the week, and he didn’t skip a beat — tallying three hits and an RBI. Edmundo Sosa, continuing to thrive in a utility role, collected three hits and two RBI of his own, pushing his team-leading total to nine hits through four games.

“Stud. So good,” Turner said of Sosa. “He’s a team player, he’s a winner. It’s great having him here.”

Despite loading the bases with no outs in the fifth, the Phils came up empty thanks to strikeouts by Harper, Bohm, and Schwarber. Still, they improved to 4-1 on the year and locked in their second consecutive series win to open 2025. As long as Wheeler is dealing like this, the Phillies can afford to be patient with their offense.