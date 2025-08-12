Mike Elko continues to build the Texas A&M football program, with a top commitment. The Aggies got a pledge from four-star offensive lineman DeMarrion Johnson, per Rivals.

Johnson is a member of the Class of 2027. He is the second player to commit to that class for the Aggies.

“It just always felt like home,” Johnson said. “Ever since I stepped foot on campus. I saw everything they had to offer. Nothing came close.

“I researched a lot of colleges. Nothing came close to A&M.”

Johnson had offers from a slew of power 4 programs. He chose Texas A&M over Texas, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and other schools.

“From what I’ve seen they refuse to settle for less,” Johnson said of the national championship aspirations in College Station. “The staff is amazing. The players are amazing. I’m sure they’ll get it going soon.”

Texas A&M football starts their 2025 season on August 30, against UTSA.

Mike Elko is in his second season at Texas A&M football

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike Elko is leading the Aggies program, and heading into his second season. He replaced Jimbo Fisher, who was fired by the school and awarded a whopping $76 million buyout over time.

Elko came to College Station from Duke, where he had success with the Blue Devils. He now is trying to make Texas A&M football a power in the SEC.

Elko is certainly doing a great job on the recruiting trail. Johnson says the coaches are some of the biggest reasons why he chose to go to the SEC program.

“No. 1 the strength coach. I love the strength coach. He’s been to LSU, he’s been everywhere. He’s been at A&M the last four years. Every time I hear something about the strength coach its amazing,” Johnson added. “No. 2 its the coaches. The whole Texas A&M staff they all feel like family.”

Elko won eight games in 2024. Texas A&M football closed out last year's season with a bowl loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.

