Is Joe Burrow joining the Pittsburgh Steelers? That seems to be one of the main questions in the rumor mill these days after former Steelers linebacker James Harrison recently fueled the fire.

On “Deebo & Joe,” Harrison claimed that he has been talking with Burrow on a “weekly basis,” urging him to force a trade out of the Cincinnati Bengals and come to Pittsburgh.

Obviously, it is easier said than done, but fans are already feeling hopeful that Burrow will be with the Black and Gold.

Now, another Steelers legend, Ben Roethlisberger, addressed the speculation, saying Harrison also told him about it.

“He asked me, and I was trying to figure out, is Deebo serious? Because he said, ‘I’ve talked to Joe,’ and Deebo, if you know Deebo, Deebo is a jokester too. He’s very serious and he’s very stoic a lot, but he’s also very silly, very fun,” said Roethlisberger on his podcast.

While the 44-year-old icon was game to talk about the matter, he had more questions than answers.

“I was like, ‘Is he (Harrison) trying to get me to say something crazy or what?' So I don’t know if he’s talking to him (Burrow). Do they have the same trainer? Do they have the same agent? I don’t know what’s going on there, but he said he’s been talking to him. I still don’t know how to even respond to it,” added Roethlisberger.

The six-time Pro Bowler did admit that targeting Burrow makes a lot of sense for the Steelers, saying it's “a no-brainer.”

It remains unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return or retire, while Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are not exactly top-tier signal-callers. Getting the 29-year-old Burrow would give Pittsburgh an instant cornerstone.

The Steelers, however, may not have enough assets to offer the Bengals in exchange for the two-time Comeback Player of the Year.

Roethlisberger, who recently opened up about himself, and Harrison played together in Pittsburgh for several years, winning two Super Bowl titles.