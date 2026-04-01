The Masters are just a week away, but the golf world is focused on Tiger Woods' most recent DUI arrest. Woods was in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He announced on Tuesday that he would take some time away, but Fred Ridley made it official later on. The Augusta National chairman announced that Tiger Woods would not be at the 2026 event.

“Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being. Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here at Augusta,” Ridley's statement reads.

Woods has won The Masters five times, most recently in 2019. But his presence at the 2026 event was supposed to be more than the usual appearance for a past champion. He was slated to appear at the opening of The Loop at The Patch, a short course he designed at the local municipal facility.

What Woods' time away from golf exactly entails is unknown as of now. He was trying to work his way back to the course, which is on pause for now. But he is also a key piece of the PGA Tour's Future Competitions Committee (FCC). That group is tasked with putting together a schedule and a qualification system that makes sense for the Tour's future. Whether he will step away from that group is unknown.

In his statement, Woods said in part, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.” This is his fourth driving-related incident dating back to 2009.

The Masters begins on Thursday, April 9, at Augusta National Golf Club. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.