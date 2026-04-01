Ziaire Williams is one of several Brooklyn Nets trying to prove their worth as potential building blocks. The former lottery pick impressed last season after joining the Nets as a salary dump from the Memphis Grizzlies. He's continued to showcase promising flashes in a three-and-D role during another tanking campaign this season.

The 24-year-old's improvement could earn him another opportunity next season, whether on his $6 million team option or a new contract.

“He’s taken advantage of all his opportunities. He’s embraced what we’re doing and the process, which is the best thing. He understands. He’s about the right things,” Jordi Fernandez said. “I’m happy with him, and I’ve seen what I had to see… He’s embraced every situation. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen from him, and then we’ll make decisions when we have to. Obviously, it’s very collaborative around here. I’m not the one making decisions on the roster, but I’m always asked, and right now, we’re in a good place. The process is the best thing; it’s just going through it.”

Williams has turned in the best stretch of his career in an expanded offensive role over the last several weeks.

Ziaire Williams making case for extended opportunity with rebuilding Nets

With Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin sidelined, the 6-foot-8 forward has led Brooklyn in scoring over the last month. Williams has looked capable amid expanded on-ball opportunities, averaging 14.3 points on .495/.488/.857 shooting splits.

“He’s playing well,” Fernandez said. “And I’m extremely proud of him. Just how he’s embracing every single situation and opportunity, how big of a pro he’s been and how supportive he’s been with his teammates, challenging them, cheering for them, just leading by example. That’s been great to see, not just because he’s scoring more or less. Obviously, I’ve been running more plays for him because it’s also good to see what he can do in those situations, right? It’s an opportunity for everybody, but he’s embraced and taken advantage of every opportunity.”

Williams' improved shooting and flashes of on-ball creation are a welcome sight following his offensive struggles during his Grizzlies tenure. The Stanford product has shot 34.1 percent from three on 9.9 attempts per 100 possessions, both career-highs.

Defensively, he's used his high motor and 6-foot-11 wingspan to bother opposing offenses. Williams' 2.2 steals per 36 minutes rank eighth among all players who have played over 1,200 minutes this season. The Nets have allowed 5.5 fewer points per 1oo possessions with him on the court than off, the fifth-best defensive rating swing among all wings who have played over 1,200 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

“The way he shines is when he’s very aggressive defensively, then he keeps it simple offensively and [takes] that to a higher level,” Fernandez said. “Even the other day, I know I’m running more plays for him, but that doesn’t mean he’s dribbling 15 times and just playing iso. I’m just running a second-side plays for him. He’s quick, he’s simple, he plays pick-and-roll, and he either makes a play to score or to kick the ball. So putting the ball in his hands, it’s good.

“I haven’t done it as much, but I still want to see him being decisive, shooting catch-and-shoot 3s, getting to the rim. But then his superpower of what he did against the Lakers, which was guard the best player on the court, be disruptive, get deflections, all of those things that gave the team energy. And that’s when Ziaire is at his best.”

The Nets have a $6 million team option on Williams this summer. If they pick it up, he'll have another audition next season before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. Brooklyn could also decline Williams' team option this offseason and lock him in on a longer-term extension.