Two questions hover above the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-58): how high is Paul Skenes' ceiling, and when will the Buccos trade him? The fantastic right-handed pitcher, who just started his second straight MLB All-Star Game, appears destined to become one of the highest-paid hurlers of all-time at some point in the future. Extending or re-signing him feels borderline incomprehensible given past spending tendencies and a decade-long playoffs drought.

But if management intends to keep Skenes for at least the next several years — becomes a free agent after 2029 campaign — then it must surround him with as much promising talent as possible. Offense is a specific need. The National League team gave the Pirates ace more run support than he had gotten in his last three outings combined. It is irresponsible to ignore the gaping holes in this lineup.

Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington must do everything feasible to address the shortage of viable bats ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. The most logical course of action is to shop established veterans who can potentially make a difference in October. Someone who has spent many years in the industry has a player in mind who could possibly net the Pirates a solid return.

“If you can turn Bryan Reynolds into two young bats, that makes sense,” former Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds GM Jim Bowden told the Foul Territory podcast.

Can the Pirates realistically get a good haul for Reynolds?

The two-time All-Star outfielder has a chance to hit at least 24 home runs in four consecutive seasons. He boasts a formidable .271/.345/.459/.804 slash line for his career and has almost 900 MLB games under his belt. Those credentials ought to generate some interest around the league, right? Unfortunately for Cherington, it is not that simple. There are two rather large roadblocks the Pirates must clear in order to trade Reynolds: his poor 2025 production and a sizable contract.

The 2016 second-round draft pick has a paltry .225 batting average, 10 home runs, .287 on-base percentage, .369 slugging percentage and .656 OPS through 91 games. Those shockingly low numbers will make it hard for teams to justify sending two potentially impactful offensive contributors to Pittsburgh, especially since he signed an eight-year, $106.75 million extension in 2023. The best the Buccos can probably hope for in a hypothetical Reynolds deal is financial relief and maybe an every-day player.

That being said, Ben Cherington should certainly heed Bowden's comments, if he isn't already trying to gauge the 30-year-old's trade value.

A productive trade deadline is essential

Pittsburgh must use other clubs' desperation against them going into the deadline. The problem is, though, that the Pirates are fairly desperate themselves. Retaining Paul Skenes without a clear plan to fortify the roster around him is arguably malpractice.

Even if they intend to move the Cy Young contender in the next couple of years, restocking the farm system is essential. Pittsburgh is lacking ammunition in the batting order, ranking last in slugging, home runs and doubles this season. Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz, the two men entrusted to lead this lineup, are woefully underachieving at the plate. Given the scarcity of talent on offense, it is crucial that the top guys consistently come through.

The Pirates are squandering a highly capable pitching staff that currently owns the 10th-best ERA in MLB. Their identity is tied to the mound, but they will remain trapped in the NL Central basement without more hitting. Whether it comes via a Reynolds trade, or by moving someone else, this flailing franchise needs to seek balance before month's end.