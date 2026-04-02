Curt Cignetti wants to make it clear that he could not be happier with Josh Hoover as Indiana's next quarterback. Despite TCU head coach Sonny Dykes recently putting his former player on blast, Cignetti believes his National Championship-winning program is in the best hands.

Although it is nearly impossible to replace the Heisman Trophy-winning Fernando Mendoza, Cignetti told reporters he is “excited about Josh” on Thursday. He not-so-subtly clapped back at Dykes' recent critical comments, saying Hoover is a changed quarterback while playing with an improved run game and defense at Indiana.

“Excited about Josh, first of all, let's be clear about that,” Cignetti said, via Indiana reporter Jared Kelly. “He's got a body of work winning football games… Gotta clean up some of the turnovers, obviously, which Coach Dykes made light of. But when Josh got here, he met his two new best friends — great defense and a really good run game. He was never the same after that.”

Indiana QB Josh Hoover caught some flack from TCU coach Sonny Dykes for his turnovers. Curt Cignetti had Hoover's back this afternoon: "When Josh got here, he met his two new best friends: Great defense and a really good run game. "And he was never the same after that." #iufb pic.twitter.com/ERgpPUkKJ7 — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) April 2, 2026

Cignetti responded to Dykes pointing out Hoover's biggest weakness throughout his TCU career. Dykes directly blamed Hoover for his shortcomings over the last two years and did not stutter while recounting his high turnover rate with the Horned Frogs.

“Stats are stats,” Dykes said, via Frogs Today. “If you look for us, I think Josh started 31 games here as a quarterback and he turned the ball over 42 times.”

NEW: TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes takes a SHOT at QB Josh Hoover, who left for Indiana… “Josh started 31 games here as a quarterback, and (HE) turned the ball over 42 times.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wHFnv4gojK — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 25, 2026

Dykes was about to say “we turned the ball over” before correcting himself to make sure everyone knew it was Hoover who committed the errors.

Dykes is not the only member of the TCU football community who remains disdainful of Hoover. The entire program and its fan base were taken aback by his decision to transfer to Indiana after he voiced his commitment to the Horned Frogs.

Regardless, Hoover will end his college football career donning crimson and cream instead of purple and white. His arrival helped keep Indiana among the favorites to win the 2026 College Football Playoffs and repeat as national champions.