The Pittsburgh Pirates have high expectations to start the 2026 season, and have a 3-3 record to start the campaign. Coming out of spring training, they upset some fans with a controversial roster decision. But before the home opener, the Pirates have promoted top prospect Konnor Griffin.

The Pirates announced the promotion with a video of Griffin pulling on the black Pittsburgh hat. ESPN's Jeff Passan was among the reporters to confirm the video meant what everyone hoped it did. “The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up Konnor Griffin, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, ahead of Friday's home opener. He'll start at shortstop. And if he remains with the team the rest of the season, they're eligible to receive a draft pick through the Prospect Promotion Incentive.”

Griffin flew through the Pirates' minor leagues in 2025, his first year of professional ball. He played 50 games in A ball, 51 games in High-A, and 21 games in AA. All put together, he crused 21 homers, knocked in 94 runs, and posted a .942 OPS. Before even playing a game, there have been extension talks between Griffin and the Buccos.

Griffin had a chance to make the Pirates out of spring training, but did not break through in the exhibition season. But it only took five games of AAA, where he went 7-for-16, for Pittsburgh to realize their mistake. Less than two years after taking him ninth overall, Griffin is making his Pirates debut.

After a sloppy series against the New York Mets to start, the Buccos took two of three against the Cincinnati Reds. They welcome the Baltimore Orioles to PNC Park for their home opener on Friday. Their big free-agent acquisition this offseason was Ryan O'Hearn, who was previously with Baltimore.