As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft later this month, skepticism around the team’s Super Bowl chances is growing across the league, particularly as the organization once again waits on Aaron Rodgers’ decision.

In a recent report by The Athletic’s Mike Sando, several league executives questioned Pittsburgh’s direction and ceiling heading into the upcoming season. The uncertainty surrounding Rodgers — who has yet to formally commit — remains a central concern.

“Fans who had grown weary of the good-not-great status quo under former coach Mike Tomlin will have to find someone else to blame if nothing changes this season,” Sando wrote. “Is there reason to believe anything will change?

‘What is the plan? What is the vision?’ one exec asked.”

For the second consecutive offseason, the Steelers are waiting on Rodgers to determine their quarterback outlook. The team has continued to make veteran additions, including trading for wide receivers in back-to-back years — acquiring DK Metcalf from Seattle previously and Michael Pittman Jr. from Indianapolis this offseason.

Despite those moves, some executives remain unconvinced that Pittsburgh has raised its ceiling.

“They got slower,” one executive said of the Pittman addition. “Rico Dowdle is a comfort signing for Mike McCarthy, who had him in Dallas. Mike knows what he’s getting. Pittsburgh, until they figure out who is going to pull the trigger, is a B-minus team.”

Aaron Rodgers uncertainty clouds Steelers’ Super Bowl outlook amid league skepticism

Rodgers is widely expected to be that quarterback, though no official agreement has been finalized. His decision looms large over the franchise’s short-term outlook, particularly with the draft approaching April 23–25 in Pittsburgh.

Even with Rodgers potentially in place, concerns persist about whether the roster is strong enough to compete for a championship.

“Nothing flashy,” another executive said of the Steelers’ free agency. “The thing that people may or may not realize, and you’ll see, is that the head coach really kept that thing afloat. Tomlin was able to cover up some deficiencies and get them going. They have some receivers that should be an upgrade. Defensively, when those guys stay healthy, they can play well.

“Are they a Super Bowl-talented team? They can battle for the playoffs, but I do not think they are a Super Bowl team.”

The Steelers’ roster features experienced talent on both sides of the ball, but the lack of clarity at quarterback continues to shape outside perception. As the franchise looks ahead to the draft and awaits Rodgers’ decision, questions about its long-term vision and championship viability remain unresolved.