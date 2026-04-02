The legislation that would turn Kentucky State University into a polytechnic institution has cleared the Kentucky State Assembly and is headed to Governor Andy Beshear's desk, per a report by WRDB. Initially introduced as Senate Bill 185, sponsored by Republican State Senator Chris McDaniel, the bill underwent several changes after protests by Kentucky State students and alumni.

The legislation, if signed into law, reduces academic offerings at Kentucky State to just 10 majors, with the College of Education still being offered on campus and other offerings deemed appropriate by the state legislature and the Council on Postsecondary Education. Staff at the institution would be cut, and enrollment would be limited to 1,000 students.

Questions were raised by the university community concerning the HBCU identity of Kentucky State if the legislation became law. WKYT spoke to several students and detailed concerns about campus organizations as well as academic offerings at the institution.

“If it changes to polytech that mean that all liberal art majors would go on-line and we would lose a sense of community that we have as black students here,” senior class president Mugissa Donatien said.

“By taking our greek organizations that’s part of the legacy of HBCUs,” student Kristie Powe said.

But the lobbying by Kentucky State alumni and supporters saw amendments added to the bill. The version of the bill heading to the Governor’s desk includes several key protections for student life that were missing from the initial draft. Most notably, Section 6 of the amended bill explicitly mandates that all fraternities and sororities currently in good standing shall maintain their charter recognition.

The legislation now codifies Kentucky State's status as an HBCU directly into state law, attempting to soothe concerns that the “polytechnic” shift would eventually lead to the school losing its historic identity. The bill also grants a “payment plan” exception for students with outstanding balances, ensuring that those actively paying down their debt are not barred from enrollment.

Senate Democratic Floor Leader Gerald A. Neal, in a quote obtained by The Lexington Times, praised the version of the bill that passed the House.

“I’m encouraged by where we are today and the fact the legislature has the opportunity now, today, to step up in such a significant way, to establish a framework by which it not only reaffirms its original mission – which it is a HBCU, it comes out of the 1890 legislation back in the day – but it’s also carving out a bright future in terms of meeting those things that we know are important.”

The bill heads to Beshear's desk with broad support from both chambers of the legislature and will likely be signed into law.