The Las Vegas Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to a five-year, $172 million contract on Thursday, as he will be playing for his fourth franchise in his NFL career. Shortly after signing with his new team, a hilarious compilation video reveals a similar comment he has made about every team he has played for. He just needs to say it about the Raiders now to complete the cycle.

One account on X shared a video of the 37-year-old quarterback claiming he wants to retire for each team he is playing for in a given season. He made the statement for the then-Washington Redskins (2017), the Minnesota Vikings (2022), and the Atlanta Falcons (2024). Will he say the same thing about the Raiders in 2026?

Kirk Cousins 2017: “I want to retire as a Redskin”

2022: “I want to retire a Viking”

2024: “I want to retire a Falcon” Now 2026: “I want to retire a Raider” https://t.co/keQqRTOzNy pic.twitter.com/fDE8TsbjZ9 — Jaguars: Ken Knowledge™ 👨🏻‍💼 (@JagKenKnowledge) April 2, 2026

If Cousins were to say something about retiring as a Raider, it might actually come to fruition this time around. The four-time Pro Bowler is set to play his 15th NFL season. He also isn't guaranteed the starting job in Las Vegas, as many believe the front office could use the No. 1 pick overall to select Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

However it plays out, Cousins secured the bag yet again. It's a little more complicated than it appears on paper, as ESPN's Adam Schefter broke it down nicely in his report.

“Comp update: Kirk Cousins will sign a five-year, $172 million deal with the Raiders that, in reality, is a one-year, fully-guaranteed $20 million deal that also contains a club option for two years at $80M,” said Schefter.

“The Falcons will pay Cousins $8.7 million this season, the Raiders another $1.3 million, and Las Vegas also agreed to pay its new QB a fully-guaranteed $10 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2027 new league year. And maybe most notably, it also sets another new mark: this will be the 11th straight NFL season in which Cousins’ contract will be fully guaranteed.”