As the 2026 MLB season is underway, some front offices are focusing on securing the future of their franchise. The Seattle Mariners just signed Colt Emerson to a massive extension, even before he has made his MLB debut. Now, the Pittsburgh Pirates could be following suit.

The Pirates, and top prospect Konnor Girffin, are working on a new contract for the 19-year old, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

The two have been working on a new contract for the shortstop since early spring training, even though Griffin has not take field in an MLB game. He was the ninth overall selection of the 2024 MLB Draft and played in the minors all of 2025. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound prospect hit .336 in the minors last year, with a .420 on-base percentage. He also had 21 home runs and 95 RBIs between three different levels in the minors.

Girffin is currently the number one-ranked prospect in the Pirates system and one of the top-ranked prospects in all of MLB. Emerson just received an eight-year deal worth up to $130 million, the largest by a player with no service time. The Pirates are looking closer to an eight-year deal worth up to $111 million, similar to that of Corbin Carroll. Meanwhile, Giffin's agents are looking for a deal closer to that of Roman Anthony from last summer, which was eight years for $130 million.

The more this drags on, the more variables could be introduced. While Giffin was impressive in spring training, he was optioned to Triple-A. He is also six for 13 with an RBI and two stolen bases in four games. If he does get the call-up to the show and performs well, his agents could start asking for more.

Griffin will turn 20-years old at the end of April, and will be looking forward to making his MLB debut soon.