The Pittsburgh Pirates hope that their top hitting prospect Konnor Griffin will have a bright future. It certainly looks that way. Griffin hit his first home run on Tuesday for the team in a spring training game against the Boston Red Sox.

Griffin went deep off of Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez. The Pirates prospect hit a two-run homer in the top of the second inning.

Konnor Griffin, the No. 1 Prospect for the Pirates, CRUSHES his first HR in Spring Training 💥⚾️

Griffin is not only the team's top prospect, but he has also been named the top prospect in Major League Baseball by MLB Pipeline. He has yet to post an at-bat in a MLB game, but Pirates fans know that he could be a very special player.

Griffin showed why he is special by hitting a second home run later in Tuesday's game.

Pirates hoping for big things in 2026

Pittsburgh had a tough season in 2025. The club finished dead last in the National League Central with a 71-91 record. That's in despite of the fact that the Pirates have ace pitcher Paul Skenes.

The Pirates struggled because of their offense, which was last in MLB in several categories including home runs. Pittsburgh worked this offseason to add some pop in the lineup. The team made several moves including a trade for infielder Brandon Lowe. The club also signed some free-agents including Ryan O'Hearn.

If he keeps hitting like he is on Tuesday, Griffin is likely to get some at-bats this season with the Pirates. It could turn out to be a lot of plate appearances. He has impressed quite a few scouts and current MLB players.

“After the Pirates selected in the first round of the 2024 Draft, the right-handed shortstop took the Minor Leagues by storm. He rose from Single-A to High-A to Double-A in his first season and combined for 21 homers and 65 stolen bases, while slashing .333/.415/.527 over 122 contests,” MLB.com reported.

The Pirates haven't made the postseason since 2015. Pirates fans are hopeful that Skenes, Griffin and some other young prospects can bring the team back to glory.