After benches cleared between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, emotions still ran hot in the clubhouse after the game — a 5-2 Pittsburgh win.

It all started when the Pirates' Tommy Pham drew a walk in the seventh inning. After he flipped his bat and pumped his first, Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had some words for him. The home plate umpire stepped between the two and players on both teams worked to make sure cooler heads prevailed.

Later, Pham let it be known later that he was ready in case the two came to blows.

Tommy pham never change brotha . pic.twitter.com/9aAvOHxL0K — JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) August 19, 2025

“I’ll never start anything but I’ll be prepared to finish it,” he told reporters. “There’s a reason I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason because I’m prepared to f**k somebody up so you can take that as what it is.”

Heineman also explained what happened from his perspective, admitting that Pham didn't say anything to him.

“He didn’t say a word to me. I didn’t say a word to him. He just looked like he wanted to have a fight,” he said, according to MLB.com. “I asked the umpire on the 2-0 pitch, ‘You got that just off? It was pretty close right there.’ He looked at me and didn’t say a word, then he bat flipped and looked straight at me. I just put up my arms and he walked towards me. I don’t really know.”

Heineman added that he “barely” knows Pham and the two had no prior interactions, which made Pham's reaction to the walk strange.

“It was weird, man,” he said. “It was unprovoked and super weird. I wouldn’t have said anything, but I didn’t really like how he flipped the bat on a four-pitch walk. Little weird. Then he looked right back at me. The video can probably tell you everything, but you’re probably just as confused as I am.”

The two teams play again Tuesday night at 6:40 ET in Pittsburgh.