The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road for a big divisional matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. While the season is likely over for the Buccos, they can play spoiler for the league's hottest team. The Pirates were already losing when Oneil Cruz left the game with an apparent head injury after an outfield collision.

Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz roped a single off of Pirates starter Paul Skenes that landed between Cruz and left fielder Jack Suwinski. They both slid to catch it and collided, with Cruz's head banging into Suwuinski's arm. He immediately exited the game, ending his day after just four innings.

Cruz is one of the few high-end offensive players on the Pirates, with a team-high 18 homers and an NL-best 34 steals. While his average and OPS have taken significant declines this season, he has been the engine of their offense. Any chance they had to win some games down the stretch would go out the window if Cruz is hurt.

The Pirates lost the series-opening game to the Brewers on Monday, 7-1. Despite having Skenes on the hill on Tuesday, they have not been able to keep Milwaukee at bay. The Cy Young candidate went just four innings, allowing six hits and four runs. Milwaukee piled it on the bullpen, too, with six runs in the sixth inning alone.

Cruz was moved from shortstop to centerfield during the 2024 season to improve his poor defense. That has worked, according to Baseball Savant's outs above average stat. From 2022-24, he amassed -12 OAA at shortstop. In his short time in centerfield, he is at +3, a significant improvement.

Cruz running the bases and manning centerfield will be important to the Pirates' future. His offensive numbers need to rebound in 2026 if he wants to be considered among the elite centerfielders in the National League and the majors.

