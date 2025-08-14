There's no telling the story of the Pittsburgh Pirates without mentioning Roberto Clemente.

Now his life will be told in an upcoming documentary, “Clemente,” set for release in theaters on Sept. 12, per Alexandra Schonfeld of People Magazine.

Sept.15 is also the official Roberto Clemente Day. It will also debut on the History Channel on Sept. 23.

The film was directed by David Altrogge will feature a whos who of prominent baseball and Hollywood figures. Among them include Yadiar Molina, Rita Moreno, Bob Costas, Michael Keaton, as well as Clemente's sons Roberto Jr., Roberto Enrique, and Luis.

Clemente was the first Latino major league baseball player when he joined the Pirates in 1955. Fittingly, he was signed by the same man who signed Jackie Robinson in 1947, Branche Rickey.

From there, Clemente would become one of the most exciting players of his era. He achieved 12 Gold Glove Awards, a 15-time All-Star, the 1966 National League MVP, and led the Pirates to two World Series titles in 1960 and 1971.

He also achieved 3,000 career hits.

Along the way, Clemente was on the receiving end of racism and bigotry. The documentary explores the racial climate of the time and how Clemente went onto to challenge stereotypes as a proud black Puerto Rican.

On December 31, 1972, Clemente tragically died in a plane crash while delivering aid to victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

Roberto Clemente put the Pirates on the map

From 1955-1972, Clemente left an indelible impact on the franchise. He was only five years into his career when the Pirates defeated the Yankees in the 1960 World Series courtesy of Bill Mazeroski's walk home run in Game 7.

But it was in 1971 that Clemente and company made a statement. Not only did they win the World Series over the Baltimore Orioles, they had the first all-black starting lineup in MLB history.

In addition to Clemente, there was Willie Stargell, Dock Ellis, Jackie Hernandez, Al Oliver, Manny Sanguillen, Dave Cash, Gene Clines, and Rennie Stennett

In the years since, Clemente helped pave the way for contemporary players such as Andrew McCutchen.

Recently, McCutchen surpassed Clemente for third on the Pirates home run list.