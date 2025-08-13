The Pittsburgh Pirates can't wait for the 2025 season to conclude. It's been another horrific season for the Black and Yellow, just six games up on the second-worst record in the league. On Tuesday, the Pirates lost to the Milwaukee Brewers by two touchdowns, as the Brewers are currently the hottest team in baseball. The Brew Crew has won 11 straight games.

During last night's contest, star outfielder and slugger Oneil Cruz dove for a fly ball and slid into left fielder Jack Suwinski. Cruz immediately left the game with a head injury.

Cruz has now been placed on the 7-Day concussion IL. Ronny Simon has been called up as a result of the move.

The Pirates centerfielder is one of the rising stars of the game. Nobody in the league, even Aaron Judge & Shohei Ohtani, hits the ball harder than Cruz can. He proved it in the MLB Home Run Derby a few weeks ago.

On the season, the lefty is hitting .207 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs. He carries a .702 OPS with 34 stolen bases. Cruz is an all-around player, but his consistency is very raw. The Pirates can't improve with one of their star players failing to hit at league average. According to MLB.com, the league average is currently .249.

Ronny Simon started the season with the Miami Marlins and was later claimed off waivers by the Pirates. He does not have an at-bat with the Pirates this season, but with Miami, he hit .234 with five RBIs and a .604 OPS. He has just 47 at-bats on the season.

The Pirates are set to face the Brewers for the series finale in about 30 minutes. They are on the verge of getting swept while the Brewers chase 12 straight.

