The Pittsburgh Pirates' 2025 season has not gone well. They enter Wednesday with a 51-70 record, which is last in the National League Central and 10 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for fourth place.

On the other hand, they have exciting young players such as Oneil Cruz and Paul Skenes.

Skenes, the Pirates' star pitcher, burst onto the scene as a rookie, was the starter for the National League All-Star team, and won National League Rookie of the Year over San Diego Padres slugger Jackson Merrill. This year, Skenes has a subpar 7-9 record, although it comes with a 2.13 ERA, so the win-loss mark seems to be a matter of poor offensive showings from Pittsburgh.

But, there is one weird stat: Skenes' ERA against the Milwaukee Brewers, as Jesse Rogers of ESPN mentioned.

“Paul Skenes has a 5.79 ERA against the Brewers this season and a 1.75 mark against everyone else because of course he does. Mil about to go up 7.5 games after being down 6.5 in mid June.”

Skenes has dominated time and time again this season, albeit not against the NL Central-leading Brewers.

On Tuesday, those struggles continued as Skenes went just four innings and gave up four runs on six hits.

Here are Skenes' other outings against the Brewers this season:

  • June 25: four innings, four runs, four hits
  • May 23: six innings, one run, four hits

In total, Skenes has thrown 14 innings and given up nine runs against the Brewers this year. It's a weird trend, although the Brewers have been red-hot and have won 11 in a row entering Wednesday. The Brewers also had an 11-game winning streak in July, so things have been going well in Milwaukee, even against one of the top pitchers in the game.

As the Brewers make a push for the NL top seed, they do face the Pirates in a three-game series in September, and it will be interesting to see if they can hit well against Skenes or not.

