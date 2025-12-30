The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a stunning win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. After building a 21-point first-half lead, the Falcons survived a furious comeback attempt by Los Angeles, hanging on for the 27-24 victory.

Bijan Robinson was a one-man wrecking crew on Monday night. The third-year RB was the Falcons’ offense, accounting for 229 of the team’s 345 total yards against the Rams. And if you were lucky enough to have him in your fantasy football championship matchup, you’re probably feeling pretty good right now.

Robinson racked up 195 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. And he added five receptions for 34 yards and another score in an epic performance for the Falcons and fantasy managers alike.

Bijan Robinson saved best game for fantasy championship

Atlanta’s Pro Bowl RB got things started with a four-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead. Then he put the team up 21-0 with a highlight-reel run just before halftime. Robinson broke free for a 93-yard touchdown.

The 93-yard scamper made history. It was the longest rush of Robinson’s career, per BetMGM. It was also the longest rush of the season by any running back. But that’s not all. It was the longest touchdown run ever allowed by the Rams. And it was the longest rush in Falcons history. Best of all (or worst of all) Robinson saved it for the fantasy football championship, helping you win your league (or single-handedly destroying your season).

Fantasy managers were eager to show their appreciation for the Falcons’ back following his monster game on Monday night.

WickedSmaht wrote:

“BIJAN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH”

Michael M chimed in:

“Came back from almost 17 down against Puka!”

Joao Victor Barbosa added:

‘I OWE YOU MY LIFE SWEET PRINCE”

Devon Geiger asked:

“Where is the retweet for ‘Got eliminated in the quarterfinals but was the highest scoring team in the league this week?’”

@mikaela7073 wrote:

“He won it for me on his last run before they pulled him.”

texasbruin67 commented:

“More like Bijan lost me a championship.”