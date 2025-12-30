Whether it's intentional or not, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella won't let the rumors that she's dating Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean die.

This was especially evident on the Dec. 29 edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, during which Bella debuted new ring gear that was clearly inspired by the Eagles.

During the episode, Bella competed in a triple threat match for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Championship. She faced Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez in the bout.

NIKKI BELLA HAS ARRIVED IN HER PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INSPIRED GEAR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CRowl38jNJ — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

While she didn't come out on top, she had a win with the ring gear. Bella wore a silver jacket and matching pants that featured the Eagles' signature Kelly Green.

Fans took notice of WWE legend Nikki Bella's tribute to the Eagles

It didn't take long for fans to recognize Bella's inspiration for her gear. A fan responded to a clip of her entrance on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “And got virtually zero offense in. Hell of a tribute.”

Another fan jokingly posted a GIF of DeJean tackling Derrick Henry with the accompanying caption, “Cooper DeJean tonight.” One fan called the tribute “weird” but did not elaborate on why.

Currently, Bella is dealing with rumors that she is dating Eagles star DeJean. The rumors began after she posted a montage of her experience at a recent game. Included in the montage was a picture of her posing at DeJean's locker.

The internet ran wild with the rumors, and she eventually took to her Niki & Brie Show to address the rumors. She seemingly shut down that she was seeing anyone following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Bella revealed. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?” she continued.