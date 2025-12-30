Although he's only played in two games this season, Jalen Green is making his impact on the Phoenix Suns. He's been praised for his perpetual positivity, despite sitting on the sidelines.

Every time a player has a breakout game, he's one of the first ones to greet them. The same took place after the Suns' 115-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

While it was the team's fourth consecutive win, Collin Gillespie was being interviewed at the end of the game. In the middle, Green came up and made barking noises, and emphatically said, “They can't f*** with you.”

Mind you, this was live on television, so it wasn't censored. It caught Gillespie by surprise, and much of everyone watching. Simultaneously, this has been the calling card.

Players and even head coach Jordan Ott have appreciated Green's commitment to his teammates, even while he was out. For someone of his caliber, it can be easy to mope and feel sorry for himself.

However, hyping up his teammates like this suggests that chemistry remains a key point of emphasis.

Jalen Green's support hypes up the Suns

His hamstring injury hasn't kept him down. Green will spring up from the bench for an incredible highlight play. Whether it's a Nick Richards block against the Wizards on Monday– or trying to deescalate a fight like what happened between Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado on Saturday– Green is there.

The demeanor remains the same through some commanding wins or even forgettable losses. This is still unfamiliar territory for Green, considering he played all 82 regular season games in the past two seasons.

For someone of his caliber, his hamstring injury could be concerning, but the Suns seem to be patient with Green's recovery. Considering the team is 19-13 through the first quarter of the season, it's impressive what they've done without him.

His evaluation for his injury should come after the New Year. By then, it'll be interesting to see if Green is good to go for the remainder of the season.