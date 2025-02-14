The San Diego Padres have made some notable moves this offseason. Still, if they want to position themselves as legitimate contenders in a highly competitive National League, their work isn't done. While they've added pieces to bolster their roster, a few key gaps remain, particularly in the rotation, lineup depth, and bullpen. To maximize their chances of competing for a deep postseason run, the Padres need to make three critical moves.

Sign J.D. Martinez to boost the lineup

The Padres need more power in their lineup, and J.D. Martinez is the perfect fit. The 36-year-old veteran still has plenty of pop in his bat, posting solid numbers in 2024 despite a late-season slump. While his age might be a concern, Martinez remains one of the game’s best pure hitters, consistently ranking among the top in key batted-ball metrics.

Martinez would immediately upgrade the designated hitter position and provide the Padres with much-needed lineup protection. His veteran leadership and postseason experience could also be invaluable for a team looking to make a deep playoff push. Signing him to a one-year deal with incentives would be a low-risk, high-reward move that strengthens the offense.

Adding Martinez ensures that the Padres don’t have to rely too heavily on younger, unproven players to fill the DH role. His ability to mash left-handed pitching also makes him a valuable asset in a division featuring some tough southpaws.

Sign Ryan Yarbrough to strengthen the bullpen and add depth

San Diego’s bullpen has been a concern, and adding Ryan Yarbrough would provide much-needed depth and versatility. Yarbrough, a veteran left-hander, was effective in a swingman role for the Dodgers and Blue Jays in 2024, finishing the season with a 3.19 ERA across 98.2 innings. His ability to pitch multiple innings in relief or make spot starts is a rare and valuable trait.

The Padres have lacked a dependable long-relief option, and Yarbrough fits the mold perfectly. His effectiveness against left-handed hitters (.120 batting average against in 2024) adds another layer of value. Given the Padres' uncertainty with their bullpen depth, adding a pitcher who can eat innings and keep the team competitive in games where starters struggle is crucial.

A one-year, $4.5 million deal would likely be enough to secure Yarbrough’s services. His experience with the opener strategy also gives manager Mike Shildt more flexibility in deploying pitchers based on matchups. If the Padres aim to compete in a division stacked with offensive firepower, they need reliable bullpen depth, and Yarbrough is the right fit.

Trade Dylan Cease

The Padres acquired Dylan Cease with the hope that he would be a frontline starter, but after an inconsistent 2024 season and with free agency looming, now is the perfect time to move him while his value remains high. A deal with the Detroit Tigers, who are looking to add another high-end starter to complement Tarik Skubal, makes sense for both sides.

In return for Cease, the Padres should target a package including Jace Jung, Spencer Torkelson, and Ethan Schiefelbein. Jung, a promising infielder with strong plate discipline, is currently blocked in Detroit’s infield setup and could slot in nicely for San Diego. Torkelson, a former No. 1 overall pick, has shown power potential but struggled with consistency. A fresh start with the Padres could unlock his full potential. Schiefelbein, an intriguing left-handed pitching prospect, could be a valuable long-term asset for San Diego’s rotation.

This deal allows the Padres to replenish their farm system while also adding a young power bat in Torkelson who could contribute immediately. Cease is a solid pitcher, but with free agency on the horizon, flipping him for multiple controllable assets is a logical move.

The Padres have an opportunity to improve their roster significantly by making these three moves. Trading Dylan Cease to Detroit allows them to bring in multiple high-upside prospects while maintaining flexibility in their pitching staff. Signing J.D. Martinez gives them a much-needed veteran bat in the middle of their lineup, and bringing in Ryan Yarbrough helps stabilize a bullpen that lacked reliability last season. If the Padres want to avoid another disappointing finish, they need to act quickly. These moves would help balance the roster, address key weaknesses, and position the team as a legitimate contender in 2025.