After a surprising run to the playoffs in 2024, the Detroit Tigers are looking to run it back in 2025. However, before the team even began spring training, Detroit is already dealing with an injury to their pitching rotation.

Alex Cobb underwent a PRP injection for his right hip inflammation. Manager AJ Hinch said the right-hander is set to be out for about a month, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Hinch isn't expecting Cobb to be ready for Opening Day.

Which is a major blow for the Tigers after signing him to a $15 million contract. As they plan their 2025 campaign, Cobb is expected to fill a major role in the back end of the rotation. However, Detroit will need to find a different option to at least start the campaign.

The righty is coming off of a 2024 season that saw him make just three starts for the Cleveland Guardians. Cobb battled through shoulder inflammation for most of the year. Injuries have been the biggest thorn in side throughout his MLB career. But when Cobb is healthy, he has been a key part of his team's rotation.

While it was just three games, Cobb held a 2-1 record with a 2.76 ERA and a 10/3 K/BB ratio. A year prior – as a member of the San Francisco Giants – Cobb earned his first All-Star nomination by pitching to a 3.87 ERA and a 131/37 K/BB ratio. His time away from the mound has muddled some of the luster around Cobb. But Detroit remains confident Cobb can be a strong contributor once he gets past his hip injury.

Detroit's rotation is obviously led by reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. However, it took a group effort to finish fourth overall in ERA (3.61). Not only do the Tigers have young up-and-comers in Casey Mize and Reese Olson, but the team went out and brought Jack Flaherty back into the fold.

Alex Cobb won't have the same name brand value as every other pitcher, but he brings a similar level of potency; except for Skubal. The Tigers will need to be patient as Cobb gets past his hip injury. But once he returns, Detroit will be all systems go for a return to the playoffs.