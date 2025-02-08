The San Diego Padres have added a veteran presence to their outfield, agreeing to a deal with former Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 35, is expected to split time in left field with Connor Joe, another recent Padres signing.

While the financial terms of Heyward’s contract remain undisclosed, it is believed to be a one-year major league deal. The Padres currently have room on their 40-man roster, making the move seamless.

Heyward is coming off a 2024 season split between the Dodgers and Houston Astros. He struggled to replicate his strong 2023 campaign, hitting .211 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs over 87 games. The Dodgers designated him for assignment in late August, leading to his release. He quickly signed with Houston, where he hit .218 with four home runs in 24 games before appearing in the postseason.

Though his offensive production dipped last season, Heyward remains a respected clubhouse leader with strong defensive skills. His platoon role with Joe should provide the Padres with a balanced left-field presence. Heyward primarily excels against right-handed pitching, while Joe has fared well against lefties, making the duo a logical fit.

Heyward’s signing continues a quiet but steady offseason for the Padres. The team also added veteran catcher Elias Díaz and remains just above the luxury tax threshold, meaning further moves—potentially a trade to clear payroll—could still be on the horizon.

The former first-round pick brings a wealth of experience to San Diego. Originally drafted by the Braves, Heyward made an immediate impact in the majors, earning an All-Star selection as a rookie in 2010. He later played for the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a massive eight-year, $184 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Though he struggled offensively in Chicago, he played a crucial leadership role in the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship, delivering a famous rain-delay speech that helped rally the team to victory in Game 7.

After being released by the Cubs following the 2022 season, Heyward enjoyed a resurgence with the Dodgers in 2023, hitting .269 with 15 home runs and an .813 OPS. His 2024 season was marred by injuries, including a lower back issue and a bone bruise in his knee, limiting his impact at the plate.

Now, Heyward joins a Padres team looking to stay competitive in the NL West. His leadership and experience should benefit the club as they navigate a transition period following the departure of key players like Juan Soto and Blake Snell. While his days as an everyday starter are behind him, Heyward still has the potential to provide solid production in a part-time role. If he can regain some of his 2023 form, his signing could prove to be a valuable under-the-radar move for San Diego.