Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward may be the first player in history to get cut right after hitting a pinch-hit homer. However, the 35-year-old is looking forward to his new opportunity with the Houston Astros.

Heyward admitted that the last few days have been a whirlwind, via The Houston Chronicle's Matthew Kawahara.

“I received a good amount of interest. The toughest part in my mind was just – not a lot of time to make a decision,” Heyward explained. “Honestly, I thought there was a good chance I was going home, my family and I would go back to Chicago and see what the offseason brings.”

However, the Astros gave him an offer he couldn't refuse.

“But teams did call. Houston called. And I feel like it was honestly the most realistic path for a chance to play every day,” Heyward continued. “Of course, I'm starting tonight in right field. I know Tuck's [Kyler Tucker's] out for a little bit more. Hopefully, he comes back soon and doesn't have any hiccups with his rehab. But just a real chance to play here, be in the outfield, kind of move around in all three outfield spots. That was the conversation. And to me, I just want to make the most of that opportunity. And that's kind of what allowed me to say, well, let's keep playing, and let's go out here and try to win.”

Heyward, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal with Los Angeles in November, has just over $1.5 million left on his salary this year. The newest Astro is slashing .208/.289/393 with six homers and four stolen bases across 63 games.

Heyward hit a pinch-hit three-run homer that lifted Los Angeles to a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on August 20. However, the Dodgers cut the veteran lose to open a roster spot for utility man Chris Taylor, who returned from injury.

Will Heyward help Houston go on another deep playoff run?

Jason Heyward gives the Astros more outfield depth

Heyward was sorely needed in Houston, as Tucker has been the only good right fielder on the team this season, via CBS Sports' Dayn Perry.

“The signing of Heyward marks the Astros' latest effort to replace Kyle Tucker's lost production in right field. Tucker, who looked like an American League MVP candidate through the first two months of the season, hasn't played since June 3 because of a shin injury that he suffered from fouling a ball off his leg,” Perry said. “Tucker's recovery has been slow and uncertain, and the Astros aren't sure he'll be able to play again this season, although the club is hoping for a September return.”

One of the subpar outfielders playing in Tucker's stead was Chas McCormick, who the Astros sent down to Triple-A to make space for Heyward. McCormick slashed just .192/.256/.292 with five home runs and eight stolen bases across 87 games this year.

“This season, Houston right fielders other than Tucker have combined to hit just .224/.276/.346 with five home runs,” Perry continued. “That's included Chas McCormick, Trey Cabbage, Joey Loperfido, Mauricio Dubón, Pedro León, and Ben Gamel.”

If Heyward can be a stable rotational piece in the outfield, Houston will feel much better about its lineup going forward. The former Chicago Cub's first chance to prove his worth will be against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.