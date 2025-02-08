The San Diego Padres are close to signing former Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies utility player Connor Joe, per a report by Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed, but the deal is expected to be a cost-effective move for San Diego, which is managing a tight payroll situation.

Joe, 32, brings versatility to the Padres, having played both first base and corner outfield positions throughout his Major League career. A right-handed hitter, Joe has produced a career slash line of .242/.337/.391 across 1,582 plate appearances, with a 97 wRC+, indicating he has been 3% below league-average offensively. However, he has been notably more effective against left-handed pitching, hitting .254/.350/.415 with a 107 wRC+, compared to a .235/.329/.377 line and 91 wRC+ against righties.

Joe has demonstrated solid defensive metrics at first base while being slightly below average in the outfield. He has accumulated five Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) as an outfielder, though Outs Above Average (OAA) rates him at -7. He has graded out positively at first base, giving the Padres a reliable option in multiple positions.

Originally drafted 39th overall by the Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft, Joe made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2019 before finding more consistent playing time with the Rockies and Pirates. In 2024, Joe primarily played a platoon role with Pittsburgh before the Pirates opted to non-tender him instead of paying a projected $3.2 million in arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors contributor Matt Swartz.

For the Padres, adding Connor Joe provides depth at multiple positions, particularly addressing uncertainties at first base and left field. The departure of Jurickson Profar to the Atlanta Braves and the expected infield shifts following Ha-Seong Kim’s move to the Tampa Bay Rays have left gaps in the roster. Joe's presence could allow Luis Arraez, who served as the primary designated hitter last season, to move into a more permanent first base role. Alternatively, Joe could platoon in left field with Tirso Ornelas, a left-handed bat who has yet to make his MLB debut.

With San Diego's $205M payroll and $245M CBT figure, $4M over the $241M threshold, this signing provides financial flexibility. Exceeding the CBT incurs a 20% tax and lowers draft compensation if Dylan Cease, Michael King, or Arraez reject qualifying offers.

The outfielder market has been active, with deals from $1.5M to $6.25M for players like Laureano, Hays, Grichuk, and Bader, making Joe an affordable depth option within that range.